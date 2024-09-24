Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt’s fears about Ethiopia’s mega-dam haven’t come to pass: moving on from historical concerns would benefit the whole region

By Mike Muller, Visiting Adjunct Professor, School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
A new round of angry exchanges has broken out between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

On September 1, Cairo wrote to the UN security council to protest against Ethiopia’s continued filling of Africa’s second largest reservoir and bringing two more power generating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Know your place: what happened to class in British politics – a new podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries
~ Sri Lanka’s new leftist president marks departure from political family rule
~ Loneliness may not make you ill after all, says new study – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t tackle it
~ Sally Rooney’s new novel, Intermezzo, is her longest and best consideration of the “idiotic desire and love” yet
~ Ancient DNA helped us uncover the Iberian lynx’s potential secret weapon against extinction
~ Surrogacy is booming. But new research suggests these pregnancies could be higher risk for women and babies
~ No RBA rate cut yet, but Governor Bullock is about to find the pressure overwhelming
~ Both Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by the law to prevent civilian deaths. Neither side is showing restraint
~ COP29: Upholding Rights Crucial for Climate Action
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter