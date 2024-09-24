Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surrogacy is booming. But new research suggests these pregnancies could be higher risk for women and babies

By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
A new study from Canada has found women who agree to carry and birth babies in surrogacy arrangements face a higher risk of complications than other pregnant women.

These women were at two to three times the risk of health problems such as postpartum haemorrhages and pre-eclampsia. They were also more likely to give birth prematurely.

With an increasing number of people in AustraliaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No RBA rate cut yet, but Governor Bullock is about to find the pressure overwhelming
~ Both Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by the law to prevent civilian deaths. Neither side is showing restraint
~ COP29: Upholding Rights Crucial for Climate Action
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
~ How can I stop using food to cope with negative emotions?
~ Costly defamation action looms large over Australian newsrooms. It’s diminishing press freedom
~ Angelica Mesiti’s The Rites of When finally makes sense of the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank. It is worth the plane flight
~ The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science
~ ‘Who looks after me?’ More than 40% of disability carers have disability themselves – and they need more support
~ From waste to power: how floating solar panels on wastewater ponds could help solve NZ’s electricity security crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter