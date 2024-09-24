Surrogacy is booming. But new research suggests these pregnancies could be higher risk for women and babies
By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
A new study from Canada has found women who agree to carry and birth babies in surrogacy arrangements face a higher risk of complications than other pregnant women.
These women were at two to three times the risk of health problems such as postpartum haemorrhages and pre-eclampsia. They were also more likely to give birth prematurely.
With an increasing number of people in Australia…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024