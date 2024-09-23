Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Address Indigenous Rights Violations in Malaysian Imports

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women of the Kenyah Jamok community in Long Tungan village raise concerns over lack of consultation on matters affecting their land, Borneo, Malaysia. © 2019 The Borneo Project (Brussels) – The European Union should classify Malaysia’s state of Sarawak as high risk under its new anti-deforestation regulation, a coalition of environmental, human rights, and Indigenous organizations said today.Sarawak, whose millions of hectares of ancient rainforests are at risk of being razed for timber and oil palm plantations supplying international markets, is a high-risk area…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses raise concerns about privacy and user data
~ Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing
~ Sri Lankans throw out old guard in election upset: What nation’s new Marxist-leaning leader means for economy, IMF loans
~ China: Free Uyghur Economist Ilham Tohti From Life Sentence
~ A Japanese schoolboy was killed in China, raising concerns about increasing xenophobia
~ Climate change is a pollution problem, and countries know how to deal with pollution threats – think DDT and acid rain
~ Beyond the ivory tower: universities need to prioritise the entrepreneurial mindset, not just new ideas
~ Can you trust companies that say their plastic products are recyclable? US regulators may crack down on deceptive claims
~ After recent attacks, the Hezbollah-Israel confrontation could become more intense
~ The internet can be toxic. But there are also online oases where mutual care flourishes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter