Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of nostalgia: why it’s healthy for you to keep returning to your favourite TV series

By Anjum Naweed, Professor of Human Factors, CQUniversity Australia
How often do you find yourself hitting “play” on an old favourite, reliving the same TV episodes you’ve seen before – or even know by heart?

I’m a chronic re-watcher. Episodes of sitcoms like Blackadder (1983–89), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–21), Doc Martin (2004–22) and The Office US (2005–13) – a literal lifetime of TV favourites – are usually dependable in times of stress.

But recently, ahead of an exceptionally challenging deadline, I found myself switching up my viewing. Instead of the escapist comedy I normally return to, I switched to Breaking Bad (2008–13), a nail-biting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is a pollution problem, and countries know how to deal with pollution threats – think DDT and acid rain
~ Beyond the ivory tower: universities need to prioritise the entrepreneurial mindset, not just new ideas
~ Can you trust companies that say their plastic products are recyclable? US regulators may crack down on deceptive claims
~ After recent attacks, the Hezbollah-Israel confrontation could become more intense
~ The internet can be toxic. But there are also online oases where mutual care flourishes
~ In Slick, Royce Kurmelovs exposes just how long, and hard, the fossil fuel industry has worked to advance its interests
~ In the rare event of a vaccine injury, Australians should be compensated
~ Politicians know defamation laws can silence women, but they won’t do anything about it
~ Scientists discover heat-tolerant corals hidden in plain sight. Could it help protect the Great Barrier Reef?
~ World News in Brief: 1.3 billion teens suffering mental disorders, Russia’s Indigenous Peoples face ‘extinction’, Belarus rights update
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter