Human Rights Observatory

Starmer expresses interest in Italy’s migration approach – how different is it from the Rwanda plan?

By Chiara Graziani, Assistant professor, Law, Bocconi University
One of Keir Starmer’s first actions as UK prime minister was to put an end to the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme. The plan, introduced by his predecessors, aimed to deter small boat crossings by sending those who reached the UK to Rwanda to have their claims assessed.

So it was surprising to many observers to see Starmer visit Italy for a meeting with Giorgia Meloni about Italy’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
