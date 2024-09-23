Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dangerous Setback for Minority Rights in South Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the LGBTQ+ community march towards the new presidential office during a protest ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2022. © 2022 Heo Ran/Reuters South Korea’s commitment to equal rights has suffered a dangerous setback with the appointment of Ahn Chang-ho as chairperson of the government’s National Human Rights Commission of Korea.A former Constitutional Court justice, Ahn has drawn widespread criticism for his opposition to antidiscrimination protections, particularly for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
