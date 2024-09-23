Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More Australians are using their superannuation for medical procedures. But that might put their financial health at risk

By Neera Bhatia, Associate Professor in Law, Deakin University
Accessing super early may be the only way for some people to access life-changing medical care. But there aren’t currently enough safeguards to protect consumers from potential exploitation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
