Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments Need to Guarantee Health Care Without Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A doctor kneels while holding a sign during a "White Coats for Black Lives" tribute for George Floyd and other African-Americans who died in police custody, outside of a hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, US, June 11, 2020. © 2020 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has outlined concrete steps governments should take to address racial discrimination in health care. Racism and prejudice have a global impact on health rights. Racism can shape the social determinants…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: The Greens’ demands on the RBA make for bad economic policy. Is it also crazy politics?
~ More Australians are using their superannuation for medical procedures. But that might put their financial health at risk
~ Earth is getting a tiny new mini-moon. It won’t be the first (or the last)
~ Woolworths and Coles sued by ACCC for allegedly misleading shoppers over the price of more than 500 products
~ Offering end of life support as part of home care is important – but may face some challenges
~ UN: Israel Inquiry Should Include Lebanon Attack
~ Am I The Asshole? How judging other people’s dirty laundry became the internet’s favourite pastime
~ Greek gods, Victoria’s war memorial and an otherworldly love story: Australia’s graphic novel love affair
~ A weakened Hezbollah is being goaded into all-out conflict with Israel – the consequences would be devastating for all
~ Federal Newspoll still tied but Albanese’s ratings up; Queensland Newspoll has big LNP lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter