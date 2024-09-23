Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The United Nations has a plan to govern AI – but has it bought the industry’s hype?

By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
A UN report proposes seven recommendations for addressing gaps in current AI governance. It’s a small step forward, but it needs refining.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
