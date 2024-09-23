The pressing case for a new emergency visa to help people fleeing Gaza and other conflicts
By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Regina Jefferies, Laureate Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Laureate Evacuations Research Hub, UNSW Sydney
The government needs a more streamlined, equitable and effective response to assist people facing persecution and danger to take refuge in Australia.
- Sunday, September 22, 2024