Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The pressing case for a new emergency visa to help people fleeing Gaza and other conflicts

By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Regina Jefferies, Laureate Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Laureate Evacuations Research Hub, UNSW Sydney
The government needs a more streamlined, equitable and effective response to assist people facing persecution and danger to take refuge in Australia.The Conversation


