Human Rights Observatory

How did they get my data? I uncovered the hidden web of networks behind telemarketers

By Priya Dev, Lecturer & Academic Data Science, Digital Assets & Distributed Ledgers, Australian National University
Last year, I started getting a lot of unsolicited phone calls, mainly from people trying to sell me things. This came as a surprise because, as a data scientist, I am very careful about what personal information I let out into the world. So I set out to discover what had happened.

My investigation took several months. It eventually led me to the labyrinthine world of data brokers.

In today’s digital age, where personal data is a new kind of gold, these companies wield significant power, creating networks where our personal information is shared between brokers and telemarketers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
