Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lesotho needs constitutional reforms to help gain political stability – but the latest attempt is flawed

By Hoolo 'Nyane, Head of Department, Public and Environmental Law Department, University of Limpopo
Lesotho, a small country landlocked by South Africa, has been struggling to make constitutional reforms since the advent of coalition politics in 2012. It needs the reforms to address political instability which has been a feature of the country for more than five decades.

The judiciary, security agencies and civil service…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A controversial dancehall star appears on a political stage: Why are some Jamaicans concerned?
~ How to navigate the challenges of long-distance caregiving
~ Celebrity brands: Why fame alone isn’t enough to keep them afloat anymore
~ Tablet use by young children is linked with more outbursts of anger and frustration
~ Global crises are multiplying: Here’s how science can help our public decision-makers
~ Caine Prize for African Writing: Nadia Davids on her winning story about women and freedom
~ Africa is the world’s largest market for Guinness beer – how its ad campaigns exploit men
~ How religious leaders exploit desperate people with disabilities in Nigeria
~ Women’s plight in the Sahel: A central issue in Djaïli Amadou Amal’s works
~ Iranian artist Homa Ebrahimpour discusses censorship, sculpture, and defying boundaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter