Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Pig butchering’ fraud: the link between modern slavery, torture and online crime

By Jack Mark Whittaker, PhD Candidate, Criminology (Cybercrime), University of Surrey
Suleman Lazarus, Visiting Fellow, Mannheim Centre for Criminology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler tells the story of a fraudster who convinces women he met on a dating app to “loan” him large sums of money. It shows the devastating financial damage and psychological trauma online romance fraud can inflict on its victims. But it’s not just carried out by individuals – sometimes it’s orchestrated by organised crime groups that operate on an industrial scale.

One newer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
