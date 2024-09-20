Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women in India face daily threat of sexual violence – more needs to be done to break the cycle

By Madhumita Pandey, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Sheffield Hallam University
Twelve years ago, in 2012, people around the world read with horror as details emerged of how a 22-year-old woman named Jyoti Singh was raped on a bus in New Delhi by six men. She died from her injuries in hospital less than two weeks later.

The incident, which is commonly known as the Nirbhaya case, became a watershed moment for India and focused the national conversation on violence against women. Massive protestsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games
~ Why can’t it always be summer? It’s all about the Earth’s tilt
~ ‘Pig butchering’ fraud: the link between modern slavery, torture and online crime
~ Cyborg: A Documentary – new film about first upgraded human asks whether we should just because we can
~ Calisthenics: five ways this bodyweight workout can benefit your fitness
~ Trump survived another apparent assassination attempt – but it won’t have the same positive effect on his polling
~ Why has there been a sharp rise in health-related benefits claims in Britain but not in similar countries? Expert Q&A
~ Experts predicted more hurricanes in the Caribbean this summer – where are the ‘missing’ storms?
~ The fourth plinth artwork by Teresa Margolles is a powerful celebration of trans life – and an act of defiance
~ Businesses that try to come clean about their impact on nature can end up concealing more than they reveal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter