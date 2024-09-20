Tolerance.ca
Why has there been a sharp rise in health-related benefits claims in Britain but not in similar countries? Expert Q&A

By Ben Geiger, Professor of Social Science and Health, King's College London
Since 2019, real-terms spending on health-related benefits in Britain has increased by £12 billion and is set to continue growing, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. However, comparable countries, such as France, Australia and the US, have not experienced similar increases in spending.

The Conversation asked Ben Geiger, a professor of social science and health at King’s College London, to explain these rises…The Conversation


© The Conversation
