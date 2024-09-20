Many people in the Pacific lack access to adequate toilets – and climate change makes things worse
By Benny Zuse Rousso, Research Fellow, International Water Centre, Griffith University
Regina Souter, Associate Professor & Director, International WaterCentre, Griffith University
Our new research shows weak infrastructure and climate events such as cyclones and floods make sanitation conditions even poorer for many people living in the Pacific Islands.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 20, 2024