Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are sports stars who are caught using illegal drugs unfairly vilified?

By Jack Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Emily Stockings, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Sydney
Steph Kershaw, Research Fellow, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
The attributes that make many athletes great, like risk-taking and aggression, are a reason why some turn to illegal drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is life getting better for China’s tech billionaires?
~ Protect Women and Girls in DR Congo’s Prisons
~ UK Government Should End Cruel ‘Two-Child Limit’ Now
~ OpenAI’s data hunger raises privacy concerns
~ Why is pain so exhausting?
~ India is in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution – and Australia should tap in
~ Afghan women have been robbed of health care, education and now their voices. But they won’t remain silent
~ What is ‘dynamic pricing’ for concert tickets? It can cost you hundreds of dollars while you queue
~ Elegantly and chaotically, Rodney Hall falls into the vortex of history
~ From cauldrons to cardigans - the lurking prejudices behind the name ‘Granny’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter