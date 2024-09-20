Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is life getting better for China’s tech billionaires?

By Wenting He, PhD candidate of International Relations, Australian National University
Having navigated a government crackdown on billionaires, tech tycoon Pony Ma is once again the richest person in China. Could spring be coming for the country’s private sector?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protect Women and Girls in DR Congo’s Prisons
~ UK Government Should End Cruel ‘Two-Child Limit’ Now
~ Are sports stars who are caught using illegal drugs unfairly vilified?
~ OpenAI’s data hunger raises privacy concerns
~ Why is pain so exhausting?
~ India is in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution – and Australia should tap in
~ Afghan women have been robbed of health care, education and now their voices. But they won’t remain silent
~ What is ‘dynamic pricing’ for concert tickets? It can cost you hundreds of dollars while you queue
~ Elegantly and chaotically, Rodney Hall falls into the vortex of history
~ From cauldrons to cardigans - the lurking prejudices behind the name ‘Granny’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter