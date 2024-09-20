Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

OpenAI’s data hunger raises privacy concerns

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
A string of recent deals by the cutting-edge AI company suggest an interest in large amounts of behavioural, health and biometric data.The Conversation


© The Conversation
