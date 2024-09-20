Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India is in the midst of an electric vehicle revolution – and Australia should tap in

By David T. Hill, Emeritus Professor of Southeast Asian Studies, Indo-Pacific Research Centre, Murdoch University
You don’t have to be in India long to appreciate just how dramatic its electric vehicle revolution is. Whether it’s electric two-wheelers or trucks, buses or bicycles, they are hard to miss.

The Indian government’s financial incentives include waiving registration fees on electric vehicles. Allocated distinctive green numberplates under the national registration system, these vehicles stand out from the rest.

India’s cumulative sales of electric vehicles (of all types, including cars, buses,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
