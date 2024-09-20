Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Afghan women have been robbed of health care, education and now their voices. But they won’t remain silent

By Susan Hutchinson, PhD Candidate, International Relations, Australian National University
Afghan women are turning to social media, singing in protest against new Taliban laws banning their voices in public. They sing to prove they still exist.The Conversation


