Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ads from Hell: how a pizza brand’s marketing reveals NZ’s shifting religious attitudes

By Dan Fastnedge, Lecturer in Advertising and Brand Creativity, Auckland University of Technology
Melissa L. Gould, Head of Critical Media Studies and Senior Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Ads for the Hell Pizza chain regularly invite complaints on religious grounds. But none have been upheld, reflecting more tolerant standards in an increasingly less Christian country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
