Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What will the Lebanon pager attacks mean for Israel, Hezbollah and Iran? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Many in the Middle East are holding their breath after two attacks on the communications systems of Hezbollah in Lebanon left 37 people dead and thousands injured. Details are still emerging of how these attacks, which involved exploding pagers and walkie talkies, were orchestrated. While Israel has declined to comment on the attacks, it is widely thought to be their operation, and many observers, academics and journalists are predicting they could trigger a wider conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Scott Lucas, an expert in Middle East politics has been a regular contributor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prioritizing entertainment over substance is a dangerous trend in modern political reporting
~ Personal histories shape how immigrant families transmit their home language to children
~ Friday essay: We all live in the world of Ayn Rand, egomaniac godmother of libertarianism. Can fiction help us navigate it?
~ ‘I don’t believe I would have gotten into university’: how early entry schemes help Year 12 students experiencing disadvantage
~ Endure – or peter out? Here’s what Northern Rivers organisers and Stop Adani can teach us about building climate groups
~ Scientists reviewed 7,000 studies on microplastics. Their alarming conclusion puts humanity on notice
~ As the Quad meets again, is it all optics and no substance?
~ More than half of people who use party drugs take ADHD medicines without a prescription, new research shows
~ How a doubling of sentence lengths helped pack England’s prisons to the rafters
~ XEC: what you need to know about the new COVID variant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS