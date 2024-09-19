Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: FATF raps government on the risk to abuse that non-profits face

By Amnesty International
The ‘Financial Action Task Force’ (FATF) in its Mutual Evaluation Report pulls up the Indian government on the risk to abuse that the non-profit sector faces in India, said Amnesty International today. It also flags the delay in prosecutions in India under its money laundering and anti-terrorism laws. The report published today, based on the […] The post India: FATF raps government on the risk to abuse that non-profits face appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


