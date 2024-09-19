Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Court Findings on Israeli Apartheid a Wake-Up Call

By Human Rights Watch
Presiding Judge Nawaf Salam reads the advisory opinion [on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the International Court of Justice, The Hague, Netherlands, July 19, 2024. © 2024 Phil Nijhuis/AP Photo The International Court of Justice's (ICJ) July advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a landmark ruling. The ICJ's findings are legally and morally persuasive, and set out obligations on all states, and on the United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
