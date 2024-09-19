Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU’s latest proposal to save its economy aims to avoid a ‘slow agony’ – but it lacks bold ideas

By Daniel Gros, Professor of Practice and Director of the Institute for European Policymaking, Bocconi University
In Brussels, the talk of the town is a report on the future of European competitiveness, calling for fundamental economic reforms to avoid a “slow agony” for the European economy. The report, by former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, is a “door stopper” of 400 pages, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Astronomers can’t agree on how fast the universe is expanding. New approaches are aiming to break the impasse
~ A new blue carbon map of the UK gives mud new meaning
~ 50 years after the first procedure, Tommy John surgery is more common than ever − especially for young athletes
~ Collaboratively imagining the future can bring people closer together in the present
~ TRUTH in Labeling Act would heighten the warning for shoppers looking to cut sugar, salt and saturated fat intake
~ You want to vote in the 2024 election − here is how to make sure that your voice is heard
~ How Israel’s Netanyahu survives in his job
~ Why the cost of water for poor Black Detroit voters may be key to Kamala Harris winning – or losing – Michigan
~ Invasive caterpillars can make aspen forests more toxic for native insects – a team of ecologists explains how
~ Immigrants are unsung heroes of global trade and value creation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter