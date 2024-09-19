Invasive caterpillars can make aspen forests more toxic for native insects – a team of ecologists explains how
By Richard L. Lindroth, Vilas Distinguished Achievement & Sorenson Professor Emeritus, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Patricia C. Fernandez, Professor of Agronomy and CONICET Scientist, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Research finds that extensive feeding by invasive insects can cause trees to produce defense compounds, to the detriment of valued native insects.
- Thursday, September 19, 2024