Human Rights Observatory

Africans who apply for Schengen visas face high rejection rates – migration scholar explains why

By Mehari Taddele Maru, Professor, European University Institute and Johns Hopkins University, European University Institute
Africans face a high rejection rate for visas to enter the Schengen group of countries. The group is made up of 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their mutual borders. A Schengen visa is an entry permit for non-EU nationals which would allow them to make a short, temporary visit of up to 90 days in the Schengen area.

In 2023,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
