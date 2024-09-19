Tolerance.ca
Unemployment of 4.2% is a sign of RBA success, but it might not last. Here’s why

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Until now, Australia has been more successful than the US, UK and Canada in managing inflation and unemployment, but underlying weakness in the labour market are putting that success at risk.The Conversation


