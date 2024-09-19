Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy – is multi-level marketing in trouble?

By Andrew Hughes, Lecturer, Research School of Management, Australian National University
Tupperware was a pioneer of ‘multi-level marketing’ and enjoyed decades of success. Its demise offers important lessons for marketers in an age of new ‘side hustles’.The Conversation


