Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: T-shirt sedition sentencing shows malice of new national security legislation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the 14-month prison sentence handed to Hong Kong man Chu Kai-pong for wearing a “seditious” T-shirt and mask, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “Just when you thought the human rights situation in Hong Kong couldn’t get any bleaker, a man is condemned to more than a year in prison just because […] The post Hong Kong: T-shirt sedition sentencing shows malice of new national security legislation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unemployment of 4.2% is a sign of RBA success, but it might not last. Here’s why
~ How a new map of the UK’s blue carbon habitats could change how oceans are protected
~ Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy – is multi-level marketing in trouble?
~ Yes, you do need to clean your tongue. Here’s how and why
~ I think my child is having panic attacks. What should we do?
~ Astronomers just detected the biggest black hole jets ever seen – and named them Porphyrion
~ The US election has put the spotlight on Haiti. Its history reveals extensive exploitation by the US – and France
~ E-scooter riders flouting rules, blocking footpaths and causing accidents? We need to use smart solutions (and bust the myths)
~ Clones in the classroom: why universities must be wary of embracing AI-driven teaching tools
~ Australians are flocking to play futsal, a sport that helped launch many elite soccer careers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter