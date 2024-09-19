Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, you do need to clean your tongue. Here’s how and why

By Dileep Sharma, Professor and Head of Discipline - Oral Health, University of Newcastle
Scraping or scrubbing will help prevent bacteria build-up and improve your breath. And knowing what a healthy tongue looks like can help you spot early signs of disease, including cancer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I think my child is having panic attacks. What should we do?
~ Astronomers just detected the biggest black hole jets ever seen – and named them Porphyrion
~ The US election has put the spotlight on Haiti. Its history reveals extensive exploitation by the US – and France
~ E-scooter riders flouting rules, blocking footpaths and causing accidents? We need to use smart solutions (and bust the myths)
~ Clones in the classroom: why universities must be wary of embracing AI-driven teaching tools
~ Australians are flocking to play futsal, a sport that helped launch many elite soccer careers
~ ‘Side job, self-employed, high-paid’: behind the AI slop flooding TikTok and Facebook
~ Victorian households are poorly prepared for longer, more frequent heatwaves – here’s what needs to change
~ Donald Trump insists a ‘strongman’ leader will help America. My new book explains why he’s wrong
~ Indonesia: Racism, Discrimination Against Indigenous Papuans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter