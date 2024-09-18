Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

E-scooter riders flouting rules, blocking footpaths and causing accidents? We need to use smart solutions (and bust the myths)

By Richard Buning, Senior Lecturer in Tourism, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland
Narelle Haworth, Research Professor, Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety–Queensland, Queensland University of Technology
Scott N. Lieske, Senior Lecturer in Geography, The University of Queensland
Despite loud calls for tough policing of e-scooters and even outright bans, the problems can be better managed with technology and public education.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
