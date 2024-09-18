Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victorian households are poorly prepared for longer, more frequent heatwaves – here’s what needs to change

By Sarah Robertson, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Gordon Walker, Professor at the Lancaster Environment Centre and previously co-director of the DEMAND Centre, Lancaster University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
We examined how households in Victoria cope with, adapt to and endure summer heatwaves. Most took a short-term view. A more sophisticated, long-term approach to managing heatwaves is needed.The Conversation


