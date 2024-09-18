Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Racism, Discrimination Against Indigenous Papuans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the Papuan Student Alliance (AMP) holds a placard that reads “End racism against Papuan people” in Indonesian during a demonstration to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the New York Agreement between the Netherlands and Indonesia in Bandung, West Java, August 16, 2024. © 2024 Dimas Rachmatsyah/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The Indonesian government’s suppression of widespread protests after a 2019 attack on Papuan university students highlighted longstanding racial discrimination against Indigenous Papuans.  Indonesian security forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
