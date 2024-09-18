Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Invasive species are reshaping aquatic ecosystems, one lake at a time

By Anthony Ricciardi, Professor, Department of Biology & Bieler School of Environment, McGill University
Freshwater ecosystems in Canada, and around the world, are more fragile than they look and vulnerable to invasive species. Canada’s lakes and rivers require constant vigilance to protect from invasion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pagers and walkie-talkies over cellphones – a security expert explains why Hezbollah went low-tech for communications
~ The genes tell a story: new research offers much-needed certainty for autistic New Zealanders
~ Fed slashes rates by a half-point – what that means for the economy and the presidential election
~ What James Earl Jones can teach us about activism and art in times of crisis
~ Why the open work permit for migrant workers is an inadequate solution
~ People with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder face a heightened risk of homelessness
~ New mortgage rules aim to make home ownership more attainable — will they deliver?
~ A looming crisis means New Zealand must rethink how it pays for aged care
~ Make Canada stronger by supporting the health of refugees
~ Instagram has announced it will be removing beauty filters – but the damage is done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter