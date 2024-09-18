The genes tell a story: new research offers much-needed certainty for autistic New Zealanders
By Jessie Jacobsen, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences and Centre for Brain Research, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Suzanne Musgrave, Doctoral Candidate, School of Biological Sciences and Centre for Brain Research, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Comprehensive genetic testing can provide a more timely and accurate diagnosis and personalised support for autistic individuals and their families.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 18, 2024