Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the open work permit for migrant workers is an inadequate solution

By Kate Swanson, Professor in International Development Studies and Canada Research Chair, Dalhousie University
Alyssa Weeks, Research Assistant, International Development Studies, Dalhousie University
Elizabeth Fitting, Professor, Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology, Dalhousie University
Every year, thousands of migrant workers arrive in Canada to grow, process and prepare our foods. Yet, in July 2024, a United Nations report referred to Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) as a “breeding ground for contemporary slavery.”

© The Conversation -
