People with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder face a heightened risk of homelessness
By Celisse Olivia Bibr, PhD Student, Rural and Northern Health, Laurentian University
Jacqueline Pei, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
Kelly D. Harding, Adjunct Professor, Psychology, Laurentian University
Canada is in the midst of a housing crisis. A systematic failure to provide decent and affordable housing means far too many people are ending up homeless. Rigid and unresponsive policies perpetuate adversity and fuel stigma that places blame on the individual. And for already vulnerable and marginalized people, finding a suitable place to live can be all the more challenging.
That includes people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). FASD is used to describe
- Wednesday, September 18, 2024