Human Rights Observatory

Make Canada stronger by supporting the health of refugees

By Gabriel Fabreau, Associate Professor - General Internal Medicine; Depts. of Medicine and Community Health Sciences | Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Deyana Altahsh, Medical Student, University of Alberta
Research shows that health care plus opportunities create the best environment for refugee success in Canada. Not only does that benefit refugees, but society as a whole.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
