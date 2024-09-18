Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we think about ‘obesity’ and body weight is changing. Here’s why

By Evangeline Gardiner, PhD Candidate in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Amy Kirkegaard, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Breanna Lepre, Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, The University of Queensland
Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Mark Robinson, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
From doctors’ offices to family gatherings, larger-bodied people report being bombarded with unsolicited advice about their eating and exercise habits. The underlying message? They “just need to lose weight” to fix almost any health problem.

Society’s focus on weight has shaped how most Australians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What James Earl Jones can teach us about activism and art in times of crisis
~ Why the open work permit for migrant workers is an inadequate solution
~ People with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder face a heightened risk of homelessness
~ New mortgage rules aim to make home ownership more attainable — will they deliver?
~ A looming crisis means New Zealand must rethink how it pays for aged care
~ Make Canada stronger by supporting the health of refugees
~ Instagram has announced it will be removing beauty filters – but the damage is done
~ Climate change threatens Australian tourism more than is widely believed. Here’s why
~ Hannah Arendt wanted political thinking to be urgent and engaged. She is a philosopher for our times
~ Even the heaviest particles experience the usual quantum weirdness, new experiment shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter