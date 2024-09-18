How we think about ‘obesity’ and body weight is changing. Here’s why
By Evangeline Gardiner, PhD Candidate in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Amy Kirkegaard, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Breanna Lepre, Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, The University of Queensland
Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Mark Robinson, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
From doctors’ offices to family gatherings, larger-bodied people report being bombarded with unsolicited advice about their eating and exercise habits. The underlying message? They “just need to lose weight” to fix almost any health problem.
Society’s focus on weight has shaped how most Australians…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 18, 2024