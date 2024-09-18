How universities can unlock their entrepreneurial potential
By Valérie Mérindol, Enseignant chercheur en management de l'innovation et de la créativité, PSB Paris School of Business
David W. Versailles, Chair professor, strategic management and management of innovation, PSB Paris School of Business
To work toward the development of innovation in their regions, French universities must undergo a profound transformation. They need to develop differentiated strategies and cannot succeed on their own.
