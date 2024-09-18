Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor indoor air quality isn’t just making us sick – it’s also polluting our cities

By César Martín-Gómez, Catedrático en instalaciones y sistemas energéticos en arquitectura y urbanismo, Universidad de Navarra
Arturo H. Ariño, Catedrático de Ecología, investigador del Instituto de Biodiversidad y Medioambiente (BIOMA) y responsable de investigación del Museo de Ciencias, Universidad de Navarra
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is one of the greatest environmental health challenges that we face today. Various studies have shown that, as well as the lungs, it affects essential organs like the heart and brain, and that those who suffer most from its consequences are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
