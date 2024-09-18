Tolerance.ca
Preventive care is free by law, but many Americans get incorrectly billed − especially if you’re poor, a person of color or don’t have a college degree

By Alex Hoagland, Assistant Professor of Health Economics, University of Toronto
Michal Horný, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
Even though preventive care is supposed to be free by law for millions of Americans thanks to the Affordable Care Act, many don’t receive recommended preventive services, especially racial and ethnic minorities and other at-risk patient groups.

