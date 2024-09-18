Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

By failing to support migrant entrepreneurs, Europe is missing out on opportunities for economic growth

By Daniela Bolzani, Senior Assistant Professor, Università di Bologna
Rosana Silveira Reis, Professor of human resource management & organization behaviour, ISG International Business School
Vittoria G. Scalera, Associate Professor of International Business, University of Amsterdam
With an estimated 281 million people on the move worldwide, there’s no question migration is increasingly on the minds of politicians – and not necessarily those with the best intentions.

And yet research has long shown that migration brings significant economic benefits, including innovation, creativity, knowledge exchange, and fresh perspectives across borders. Recent data on the US economy show that 30% of the patented…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
