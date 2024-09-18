Growing number of war-weary Ukrainians would reluctantly give up territory to save lives, suggests recent survey
By Kristin M Bakke, Professor in Political Science and International Relations, UCL
Gerard Toal, Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
John O’Loughlin, Professor of Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is trying his best to shake up the dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine war. He recently undertook a major cabinet reshuffle in which he replaced no fewer than nine ministers, including his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. Announcing the changes, Zelensky said he wanted his government to be “more active” in pressing for aid from its western allies.
These cabinet changes came as Ukraine pressed ahead with its offensive…
