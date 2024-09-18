Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate science needs to talk more about ‘justice’ – here’s how philosophy can help

By Kian Mintz-Woo, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, Environmental Research Institute, University College Cork
Climate scientists have all kinds of language to discuss their scientific theories. But when it comes to values and justice, scientific language is less helpful. This matters, because when scientists claim a climate policy or scenario is “just”, they sometimes can’t or don’t explain what they actually mean.

This leads to confusion. Consider by how much a given country should cut its emissions. If I say a plan is fair and you say it’s unfair, but we don’t have an explanation of what our underlying assumptions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: UN warns of growing crisis under increasingly authoritarian Taliban rule
~ Gangs’stories: From the streets of Dhaka to human-rights advocacy in Bangladesh
~ How universities can unlock their entrepreneurial potential
~ Glue in the face: how frogs’ sticky secretions defend them from attack
~ Poor indoor air quality isn’t just making us sick – it’s also polluting our cities
~ Preventive care is free by law, but many Americans get incorrectly billed − especially if you’re poor, a person of color or don’t have a college degree
~ By failing to support migrant entrepreneurs, Europe is missing out on opportunities for economic growth
~ Growing number of war-weary Ukrainians would reluctantly give up territory to save lives, suggests recent survey
~ Eye colour-changing surgeries are nothing to blink at – they could leave you blind
~ Van Gogh Poets & Lovers: poignant show of extraordinary work by Dutch painter at his most fragile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter