Human Rights Observatory

How the world’s first open-source digital map of mass graves could help bring justice to victims in Ukraine and other war zones

By Ellie Smith, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Law, Bournemouth University
Melanie Klinkner, Professor in International Law, Bournemouth University

These newly reported discoveries [of mass graves] confirm our darkest fears. The people of Ukraine and the world deserve to know how exactly those buried in the forest near Izium have died. Amnesty International

Mass graves were reported in Ukraine soon after Russia's full-scale…




© The Conversation -
