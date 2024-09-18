Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: World leaders must act to end decade of injustice for jailed Uyghur academic

By Amnesty International
The international community must take concrete steps to help secure the release of the Uyghur academic Ilham Tohti, Amnesty International said ahead of the 10-year-anniversary of his conviction on baseless charges of “separatism”.  Tohti was sentenced to life imprisonment on 23 September 2014 after an unfair trial. He was targeted by the Chinese government after […] The post China: World leaders must act to end decade of injustice for jailed Uyghur academic appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
