Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel must implement UNGA resolution by ending its unlawful occupation of Palestinian Territory

By Amnesty International
Responding to the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution today demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) within 12 months, in compliance with the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) July advisory opinion, Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: "Today's resolution makes crystal-clear that Israel's 57-year occupation of


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
